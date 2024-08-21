Haryana: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry set to enter Rajya Sabha unopposed

Kiran Choudhry, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat byelection from Haryana, is set to get elected unopposed as no other party has fielded a candidate. Kiran Choudhry, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat byelection from Haryana, filing her papers in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

When contacted, Saket Kumar, the managing director of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and returning officer for the Rajya Sabha byelection, said: “Only one person has filed the nomination.”

The nominations could be submitted by any candidate or their proposer to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat in Sector-1, Chandigarh, from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Choudhry filed her papers for the Rajya Sabha byelection from Haryana with some JJP rebel MLAs also extending support to her. Among those present were chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, several party MLAs and the party’s co-incharge for the state, Biplab Kumar Deb.

The seat fell vacant after incumbent Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress got elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak constituency. The term of this Upper House seat ends on April 9, 2026.

Wednesday was the last day for filing nominations for the September 3 byelection. The scrutiny of the papers is slated for Thursday and the last date for withdrawal is August 27.

In the 90-member assembly where four seats are now vacant, the ruling BJP holds 41 seats, while the Congress tally has come down to 28 with Choudhry’s resignation. The JJP has 10 MLAs and there are five Independents, one INLD member and one HLP member. The BJP also has the support of Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat and HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Seven JJP MLAs have already unfurled the banner of revolt or resigned from the party.

Speaking to reporters, chief minister Saini said: “(JJP rebels) Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Niwas Surjakhera, Ram Kumar Gautam and Anoop Dhanak, (Independent MLA) Nayan Pal Rawat and (Haryana Lokhit Party chief) Gopal Kanda have given their support letter.”