Haryana blames lack of enforcement by districts for fall in sex ratio at birth

Chief Medical Officers directed to conduct at least two raids per week; replace non-performing nodal officers to improve enforcement of the PNDT Act Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has called for a meeting on January 14. (Representational image)

Alarmed by its showpiece “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” flagship programme taking a severe hit with Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) plunging to its lowest in eight years, the Nayab Singh Saini-led government has identified “lack of enforcement” in several districts as a major “obstruction” in saving the girl child.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Save the girl child programme on January 22, 2015 at Panipat, it is for the first time that Haryana’s battle against gender disparity has faced a major setback as the state recorded 910 female births per 1,000 males in 2024—a six-point drop from 916 in 2023.

At the core, this nationwide programme was to bring behavioural change in society towards birth and the rights of a girl child as the Census (2011) data showed that the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) between 0-6 years was at an all-time low of 918 at the national level. Improved SRB increases the CSR. The cumulative SRB of Haryana in 2015 was 876 and 900 in 2016. It rose to the highest 923 in 2019.

Top government sources say chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was displeased with the reported dip in the SRB. CM has now summoned a meeting on January 14, sending the health as well as the women and child development departments’ mandarins into a tizzy.

Sources say director general health services (DGHS) Dr Manish Bansal held a meeting, via video conference, with all the 22 chief medical officers (CMOs) of the districts on January 7 and directed them to crack the whip on those involved in gender determination tests and violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC- PNDT) Act. The DGHS, sources say, also apprised the CMOs that the state government was upset over the fall in the SRB numbers.

“Yes, I held a meeting and have issued a set of instructions to all CMOs of Haryana. We shall review the progress after two months,” said Dr Bansal, who has shot-off a letter to all CMOs of Haryana seeking strict implementation of the PC- PNDT Act and immediate action against non-performing nodal officers.

As per this letter (HT has copy), Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-Health) Sudhir Rajpal has also pointed out that the PC-PNDT Act is not being implemented effectively in several districts. “This lack of enforcement in your district is not only a serious issue but also an obstruction to the larger cause of saving the girl child and promoting gender equality. The ACS (health) has taken a strict cognisance of this matter and has issued clear instructions for immediate action to address this grave issue,” reads the January 7 letter in which six- point directions have been issued to the CMOs.

Meanwhile, in a statement Haryana government said that 10 years ago when PM Modi launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Panipat, Haryana was struggling for decades over this issue. “However, with continuous and dedicated efforts, the state has made extraordinary progress, with further improvements still on the horizon,” the government’s spokesperson said.

“In 2015...Haryana embraced the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’programme as a challenge and has achieved a significant milestone in improving the sex ratio at birth. Haryana’s commitment to fighting female foeticide will remain unwavering, with the state government continuing its vigorous efforts to ensure that those involved in illegal practices will not be spared.”

Cracking the whip

From replacing non-performing nodal officers to conducting at least two raids per week, the DGHS has reminded the CMOs that the health department holds the responsibility of ensuring the strict implementation of the PC-PNDT Act.

“Failure to comply with the directives will lead to strict administrative actions,” the DGHS has warned, seeking “strict compliance” within this week.

“The health and family welfare department of Haryana is committed to taking a firm stand against this grave social issue. It is crucial that you contribute with utmost sincerity and urgency.”

Directing to replace immediately the current nodal officers of the PNDT Cell, if not fulfilling their responsibilities efficiently, the DGHS has stated that “at least two raids per week” should be conducted by all the districts targeting facilities suspected of being involved in sex determination and female foeticide.

Also, the CMOs will have to furnish details regarding the convictions under the PC -PNDT Act and habitual offenders and touts involved in sex determination and female foeticide.

A health department official said that the DGHS’s contention that the PC-PNDT Act is not being implemented effectively in several districts is borne out of the fact that only 47 FIRs were registered in 2024 against 85 FIRs in 2023 under the PC-PNDT and medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) Acts.

The health department data showed that a maximum of 10 FIRs were lodged in Sonepat in 2024, followed by nine in Gurgram, and five in Jhajjjar. Half of the total 47 FIRs/raids were conducted by three districts, while no FIR was registered under the PC-PNDT Act by 10 districts like Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Mewat, Palwal , Panipat , Rewari and Jind in 2024.