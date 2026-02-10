Haryana board to give another chance to students to improve performance

In a bid to reduce stress of board exams starting from February 25, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to give another chance to students who wish to improve their performance in a single subject or multiple subjects. In a bid to reduce stress of board exams starting from February 25, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided to give another chance to students who wish to improve their performance in a single subject or multiple subjects. (HT File)

Haryana board chairman Prof Pawan Kumar said that the exams for classes 10,12 will commence from February 25 and conclude on April 1.

“Two weeks after the exams, we will seek applications from students who want to improve their performance in single or multiple subjects. The highest marks will be considered in the result, which will be declared after evaluating answer sheets of both cycles,” he added.

The Board chairman said that the decision to give two chances to students was taken to improve their performance and reduce their stress.

“Students should take exams like a fun activity,” he added.

The students also gave mixed reactions to the board’s decision. The students said that exams starting from February 25 are important and filing forms for improvement is an expanded task.

“The second chance is good for those who missed the exam or performed poorly due to some family emergency or illness. Otherwise, students have geared up for the board exams and they have completed their preparations. Appearing in the same subject to improve marks is not a cakewalk,” said some students.