19-year-old Haryana teacher's body found with throat slit, kin refuse cremation until killers are caught

A day after 19-year-old Manisha, a private play school teacher, was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village, her family and villagers on Thursday refused to cremate her until those responsible are arrested and police officials accused of negligence are suspended. Bhiwani -Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh consoling the family members of deceased in Bhiwani on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Manisha’s body was kept at Bhiwani Civil Hospital after the post-mortem. Her family alleged police delay in registering a missing complaint and failure to act promptly despite clear leads.

According to her maternal uncle Kuldeep Kumar, Manisha left her play school in Singhani at 1.58 pm on August 11 and went to a nearby private nursing college to enquire about admission to a BSc (Nursing) course. CCTV footage showed her near the college the same day. She last spoke to her father, Sanjay Singh, at 6.26 pm, after which her phone was switched off.

Sanjay said police at Loharu station refused to lodge a missing complaint on August 11, instead suggesting that his daughter may have run away or gone on a trip, and would “return in 4–5 days.”

An FIR was registered only the next day. When police visited the nursing college, the staff refused to hand over CCTV footage until August 13. That morning, Sanjay received a call from a woman ASI informing him that a woman’s body had been found in Singhani. The family identified the body as Manisha, which they say showed signs of burning.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh met the family and acknowledged police lapses, promising swift arrests and action against negligent officers. Bhiwani SP Manbir Singh also assured justice but declined media questions.

A senior police officer said preliminary findings suggest Manisha was abducted, killed elsewhere, and her body dumped in the fields. Her mobile phone has not yet been recovered.

Manisha, a Class 12 graduate, had been working as a teacher in a private play school. Her father said that when the family visited the nursing college on the day she went missing, three intoxicated men claimed no girl had come to enquire about admissions that day.