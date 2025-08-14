Search
Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder, Darshan spotted at Karnataka border

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 04:14 pm IST

Pavithra Gowda, a key suspect in the Renukaswamy murder case, was arrested after the Supreme Court revoked her bail. 

Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, one of the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was taken into police custody on Thursday after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail along with that of the other accused - actor Darshan.

Actor Pavithra Gowda being taken into custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.(PTI)
A police team reportedly reached Gowda’s residence shortly after the apex court’s order and detained her. While Darshan is yet to be apprehended, he was allegedly sighted at the Punajanur check post on the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border in his SUV earlier in the day.

The Supreme Court, emphasising that “persons regardless of popularity are equal before the law,” directed authorities to take all accused into custody immediately and conduct the trial expeditiously.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, was murdered on June 9, 2024, after allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda. His body was found near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli, Bengaluru. Police say Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan club in Chitradurga, lured Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar on the pretext of meeting the actor, where he was tortured and killed.

Investigators maintain that Gowda, listed as Accused No. 1, was the “major cause” behind the murder, alleging she instigated and conspired with others before participating in the crime.

