Bengaluru man murdered after discovering wife’s affair with childhood friend: Report

A 39-year-old man was found murdered in Bengaluru, with police suspecting the involvement of his wife and his childhood friend, who were allegedly in an illicit relationship. Investigators suspect the murder was the result of a planned conspiracy between the two.

The victim, Vijay Kumar, had been friends with the prime accused, Dhananjaya alias Jay, for over 30 years. The two had grown up together in Magadi, before moving to Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, NDTV reported.

Vijay, who was into real estate and finance, married Asha around a decade ago, and the couple was living in Kamakshipalya.

Investigators say that Vijay recently uncovered Asha’s alleged affair with Dhananjaya. He is believed to have caught the two together and even found photographs confirming their relationship, the report further added.

Following the confrontation, Vijay reportedly tried to salvage the marriage by shifting with Asha to a rented home in Machohalli near Kadabagere. However, the affair is said to have continued despite the move.

On the day of the incident, Vijay stayed home until evening before stepping out, and was later found dead in the DGroup Layout area of Machohalli.

The Madanayakanahalli Police have detained Asha for questioning and are currently searching for Dhananjaya, who has gone missing. Investigators suspect the murder was the result of a planned conspiracy between the two.

