Karnataka woman murdered, body cut into 19 pieces; dentist son-in-law arrested: Report

A murder case in Karnataka's Tumakuru district has led to the arrest of three men, including a dentist, after the dismembered body of a woman was found dumped across multiple locations. The police say the brutal killing was allegedly carried out by her own son-in-law.

The victim, Lakshmi Devi (42), a resident of Bellavi village, was reported missing on August 4, a day after she left home to visit her daughter. Her husband, Basavaraj, had filed a missing person complaint at the Bellavi police station, Indian Express reported.

Days later, on August 7, police received multiple calls reporting suspicious bags scattered across Chimpuganahalli. Inside were human body parts, 19 in total, abandoned at as many as 19 separate locations. Forensic teams and police personnel began piecing together the gruesome trail.

The investigation led to the arrest of Dr Ramachandraiah S (47), a dentist and the victim’s son-in-law; Satish K N (38); and Kiran K S (32). All three are residents of Kallahalli.

According to Tumakuru SP Ashok K V, CCTV footage showing a Maruti Suzuki Brezza being used to dump the body parts became a critical lead. The car was registered to Satish. Once taken into custody, Satish allegedly confessed and implicated both Kiran and Dr Ramachandraiah, the report further added.

Dr Ramachandraiah, married to Lakshmi Devi’s daughter Tejasvi since 2019, was reportedly upset over his mother-in-law’s involvement in their marital issues. Police said he blamed her for influencing his wife and creating discord at home. His earlier marriage is still in the process of divorce, officials added.

The motive behind the dismemberment and the decision to scatter the body parts is still unclear. “We are interrogating the accused further. The vehicle and CCTV footage were key in cracking the case. All three have been produced in court,” SP Ashok said according to the publication.

He also dismissed rumours that the killing was connected to any form of ritual or human sacrifice.