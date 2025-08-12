Karnataka sees hundreds of cybercrime cases in one day, Bengaluru reports most: A deep dive - Report

A new wave of cybercrime is sweeping across Karnataka, with police reporting a sudden surge in cases involving a sophisticated phone scam that combines fake courier calls, mobile phone takeovers, and fraudulent payment requests. Over the past 24 hours alone, hundreds of victims have come forward, most from Bengaluru, with many left financially devastated after unintentionally handing over control of their phones — and access to their personal networks — to scammers. Scammers are using fake courier calls to take control of victims' phones, leading to widespread financial losses in Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

How the popular courier scam unfolds

According to police, the scam typically begins with a phone call from someone claiming to represent a well-known courier company. The caller informs the target that a sensitive document — such as a bank statement or insurance paper — has been returned due to an incorrect address. The victim is then asked to confirm their location by calling a "delivery agent" whose number is shared over the phone. However, once the victim dials the number, their phone is silently compromised through malware or remote access tools, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

Once hackers gain control of the phone, they disable the device and begin sending messages to the victim’s contacts, posing as the victim and requesting urgent financial help. The messages often include UPI IDs or payment links, and many friends and relatives, unaware of the hack, transfer money believing their loved one is in distress.

Investigators said the scale and coordination of these attacks have made tracking the culprits extremely difficult. Most operations are believed to be based out of northern India, using SIM cards registered under fake identities and bank accounts opened in different states. The money, once received, is quickly moved across multiple accounts, and the devices used in the fraud are often destroyed immediately after use.

Police have also flagged a rise in malicious mobile apps being circulated on platforms like WhatsApp. These apps are disguised as legitimate tools related to government schemes such as PM-KISAN, Arogya Bhagya or vehicle registration services. Victims are tricked into downloading APK files, which then gain access to their financial data and siphon off money undetected. In many cases, funds are routed through layers of transactions, making recovery nearly impossible, the report stated.

In addition to these tactics, cybercriminals have also been exploiting online gaming apps, promising users quick returns in exchange for small investments. Once money is transferred, the app either disappears or redirects funds to shell accounts, leaving users with frozen bank accounts and little recourse.

Several forms of fraud are currently being investigated, including impersonation of government officials, fake job offers, and emergency payment scams where hackers use a compromised phone to impersonate the victim and solicit urgent help from friends or family, the report added.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. Victims are advised to contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 within the first hour of discovering the fraud, a critical window that can increase the chances of tracing transactions. Police are also warning people to avoid clicking on unknown links, downloading unofficial apps, or sharing OTPs or personal details over the phone.