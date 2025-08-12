Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow line open to public: First reactions, social media reacts to huge crowds

Bengaluru’s long-awaited Namma Metro Yellow Line was finally thrown open to the public on August 11, 2025, marking a transformative moment for the city’s daily commuters, particularly those travelling to its southern tech hubs and industrial corridors. The newly-inaugurated Yellow Line metro train in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Here's how Bengaluru residents reacted to the metro train on its first day:

Immediate impact: Crowds, queues and social media celebrations

From the early hours, thousands of Bengaluru residents queued up at stations such as RV Road, Silk Board and Electronics City, eager to experience the new 19.15 km elevated corridor running from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) to Bommasandra.

People shared their excitement and experiences on social media sites, posting videos of packed trains and bustling platforms, capturing the relief of escaping Bengaluru’s notorious gridlock.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

“7 mins for the Namma metro on the #Yellowline and the platform full. Shows what Bengaluru’s been missing all these years. Speed up the rest of the lines,” a user posted on X, sharing a video that showed large crowds queuing up at a station.

“Yellow line ! RV Road to ECity . .Another Better way to escape from MOST Busiest road in Bengaluru,” another user shared.

“At 4pm it was PACKED! Barely space to breathe inside the train. The escalators and stairs feel inadequate for handling that sort of crowd. Especially at RV road where people were shoving each other to change to green line,” a resident wrote on Reddit.

“It took me just 10 minutes to get to Silk Board from rv road, when it used to take almost 45 minutes during peak hours,” a resident noted.

“Overall traffic is less today. Took just 20min to reach Bellandur from Silkboard,” another said.