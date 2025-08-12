Infosys urges employees to use Bengaluru's new Yellow Line metro for easier commutes

IT services giant Infosys has urged its workforce to make the most of Bengaluru’s newly launched Yellow Line metro for smoother travel to Electronics City and nearby offices. In a recent internal communication, the company highlighted the metro’s advantages in bypassing typical traffic jams, particularly during busy commute periods, and characterized the service as speedy and reliable. The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronics City.(X/@WF_Watcher)

Infosys explained that special shuttle buses managed by ELCITA will be running between the Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Station and several Infosys office locations in Electronics City. These shuttles are scheduled to sync with metro arrival times during the rush hours, and a direct skywalk from the station leads employees straight to Infosys Metro Plaza, which requires ID verification for entry, the email stated.

The internal note, sent right after the Yellow Line began serving the public on August 11, 2025, celebrates the new direct metro link, stating that employees can use convenient fare options like NCMC cards, tokens and QR tickets, with fares for a one-way trip on the line capped at ₹60.

The company expressed hope that widespread metro adoption will help reduce city traffic and urged staff to opt for the new route when possible.

“Infoscions who work out of Electronics City should alight at the “Infosys Foundation–Konappana Agrahara” station, which is closest to the campus. After exiting, head to the Sky Walk — this newly opened entry provides direct and convenient access from the station into the Infosys Metro Plaza,” the email stated.

“We encourage everyone to try this efficient, traffic-free commute and help decongest the city streets, especially during peak hours,” it added.