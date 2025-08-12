Rainy weather disrupts Bengaluru, IMD issues Yellow alert for next two days: Report

Bengaluru is currently experiencing a relentless stretch of rainy weather, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the coming two days. Downpours that began late Saturday have thrown daily routines off track and submerged numerous low-elevation neighbourhoods. More rain is expected in Bengaluru and its surrounding districts over the coming days.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow line open to public: First reactions, social media reacts to huge crowds

Major streets — including main stretches from Koramangala to Ramamurthy Nagar — have turned into sluggish streams, forcing commuters to navigate through standing water. Some spots, like V. Nagenahalli, saw rainfall reach 42 mm, the highest recorded, with substantial showers also reported in Hampi Nagar (30.5 mm), Jakkuru and Horamavu-2 (27.5 mm each), and Singasandra-2 (24 mm), as per a report from Times Now.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru resident’s post triggers civic debate: are Bengalureans ‘entitled’ to complain more?

The IMD credits this burst of rain to an upswing in the southwest monsoon, which had entered a lull on August 4 and is set to resume normal activity by August 12. The daily weather report from the IMD also mentioned a developing weather system over northern Andhra Pradesh, which might become a low-pressure area and bring more widespread heavy rainfall to coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada between August 12 and 18.

In the immediate future, Bengalureans should brace for continued overcast skies and steady rain, with temperatures lingering near 28 to 29 degrees Celsius and oppressive humidity surpassing 80 per cent. The yellow alert may be prolonged, should the rains persist.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urges BMRCL to install platform screen doors, boost safety at RV Road Metro Station

It is being said that while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) hasn’t yet taken hold, cooler conditions in the Arabian Sea may impact how much moisture is available, thereby influencing rain patterns in the coming weeks, the report stated.