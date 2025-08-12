Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urges BMRCL to install platform screen doors, boost safety at RV Road Metro Station

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has written to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) urging urgent safety upgrades at RV Road Metro Station. The station will serve as the interchange point between the new Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra and the existing Green Line. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Sansad TV)

In his letter to BMRCL Managing Director Dr J Ravishankar, Surya warned that the difference in train frequencies between the two lines — 25 minutes on the Yellow Line initially, compared to 4–8 minutes on the Green and Purple Lines — could lead to serious overcrowding during peak hours. “This disparity might pose an issue of overcrowding at the interchange station of RV Road, especially during peak hours, due to walk-in crowds along with commuters from the Green Line,” he wrote.

Highlighting previous concerns raised at other busy interchange stations, such as Majestic, Surya called it “imperative” for BMRCL to install platform screen doors, barricades, accurate signage, and deploy additional security personnel to prevent accidents and manage crowd flow. He also referred to the recent CMRS inspection report, which recommended signage improvements at multiple stations, including Jayadeva.

“As the origin station of the Yellow Line, RV Road will see heavy footfall. It is essential to put necessary crowd control and safety protocols in place at the earliest,” Surya urged, requesting BMRCL to share details of the measures to be implemented.

The Yellow Line’s inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Bommasandra and Silk Board, and further to RV Road for onward travel toward Madavara on the Green Line.