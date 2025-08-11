Dentist among three arrested for brutal murder of woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru; body chopped into 19 pieces

Karnataka Police have solved the gruesome murder of 42-year-old Lakshmi Devi from Koratagere near Tumakuru, arresting her son-in-law, a local dentist, and two others for the crime. The case came to light after severed body parts were found stuffed in plastic bags along a roadside in Kolala village last week The remains were later identified as belonging to Lakshmi Devi, whose body had been chopped into 19 pieces.

According to officials, the first discovery was made on August 7, when passersby spotted seven plastic covers containing human remains and alerted the Koratagere police. A subsequent search of the area the next day led to the recovery of seven more bags, including one containing the victim’s severed head.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said a special investigation team was quickly formed to track down the culprits. The probe led to the arrest of Dr. Ramachandrappa S, a dentist and Lakshmi Devi’s son-in-law, along with his associates Satish K N and Kiran K S, all residents of Tumakuru.

Police said the trio confessed during interrogation to killing Lakshmi Devi and dismembering her body in an attempt to destroy evidence. The body parts were packed into multiple plastic bags and dumped at various locations to evade detection.

Investigators believe Ramachandrappa was driven by suspicion over the victim’s character, which he claimed had caused him embarrassment, leading him to plan and execute the murder with the help of his accomplices.

The chilling discovery and swift arrests have shocked residents of Tumakuru, with police calling it one of the most brutal cases in recent years.