Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dentist among three arrested for brutal murder of woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru; body chopped into 19 pieces

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 07:17 pm IST

The case came to light after severed body parts were found stuffed in plastic bags along a roadside in Kolala village last week.

Karnataka Police have solved the gruesome murder of 42-year-old Lakshmi Devi from Koratagere near Tumakuru, arresting her son-in-law, a local dentist, and two others for the crime. The case came to light after severed body parts were found stuffed in plastic bags along a roadside in Kolala village last week

The remains were later identified as belonging to Lakshmi Devi, whose body had been chopped into 19 pieces.
The remains were later identified as belonging to Lakshmi Devi, whose body had been chopped into 19 pieces.

According to officials, the first discovery was made on August 7, when passersby spotted seven plastic covers containing human remains and alerted the Koratagere police. A subsequent search of the area the next day led to the recovery of seven more bags, including one containing the victim’s severed head.

Also Read - Karnataka minister KN Rajanna resigns after remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ row

The remains were later identified as belonging to Lakshmi Devi, whose body had been chopped into 19 pieces.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said a special investigation team was quickly formed to track down the culprits. The probe led to the arrest of Dr. Ramachandrappa S, a dentist and Lakshmi Devi’s son-in-law, along with his associates Satish K N and Kiran K S, all residents of Tumakuru.

Police said the trio confessed during interrogation to killing Lakshmi Devi and dismembering her body in an attempt to destroy evidence. The body parts were packed into multiple plastic bags and dumped at various locations to evade detection.

Also Read - Karnataka retired woman loses entire life savings of 3.9 crore to ‘digital arrest’ fraud

Investigators believe Ramachandrappa was driven by suspicion over the victim’s character, which he claimed had caused him embarrassment, leading him to plan and execute the murder with the help of his accomplices.

The chilling discovery and swift arrests have shocked residents of Tumakuru, with police calling it one of the most brutal cases in recent years.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Dentist among three arrested for brutal murder of woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru; body chopped into 19 pieces
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On