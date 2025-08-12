Former Karnataka minister KN Rajanna alleges ‘big conspiracy’ after resignation from cabinet

Hours after stepping down as Karnataka’s Cooperation Minister, senior Congress leader KN Rajanna claimed there was a “huge conspiracy” behind his removal from the state Cabinet. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rajanna insisted his controversial remarks on voter list irregularities, which contradicted the party’s stand, had been “misunderstood” and vowed to clear the air with Rahul Gandhi personally. Former Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna. (X/@KNRajanna_Off)

“There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this. I know exactly who all are behind it and what has happened. My statement was misunderstood. I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding,” Rajanna said, adding that the decision to remove him had come directly from the Congress high command.

Acknowledging that the Governor’s office had issued the formal order for his removal, Rajanna said, “This is the party’s decision. I have no displeasure towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I am committed to the High Command’s decision.”

The former minister said he would soon travel to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi. “I will try to clear the misconception. The wrong message should not be sent. No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader,” he said, promising to share more details “in the coming days.”

Rajanna also expressed gratitude to CM Siddaramaiah for inducting him into the Cabinet, saying he had thanked the Chief Minister and all his colleagues for the opportunity to serve.

His exit comes a week after he publicly stated that irregularities in the voter rolls of Mahadevapura, the same constituency Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of manipulating, took place while the Congress was in power. The remarks drew strong reactions from the opposition and disapproval from within the party, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar condemning them.

On Monday evening, the Karnataka government formally notified Rajanna’s removal from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, marking the latest twist in the ongoing political row over “vote theft” allegations.