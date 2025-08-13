Dharmasthala case: No human remains found in latest excavation, SIT probe continues

No human remains were discovered during a fresh exhumation carried out on Tuesday at 'spot number 13' in Dharmasthala, officials confirmed. The digging is part of an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged illegal burials in the region, following claims made earlier this year by a complainant who alleged that “tens of human bodies” had been buried at various locations. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) examining the site in the Dharmasthala mass burial case in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. (PTI FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

According to news agency PTI, at the site, the SIT used two earthmovers to excavate an area 18 feet deep and 25 feet wide, removing over 20 tonnes of soil. This marked the deepest excavation carried out so far as part of the inquiry.

The team had earlier used a drone-mounted ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to scan the sub-surface before digging began. While officials have not yet released the analysis of the radar imagery, PTI sources said the high-capacity drone can detect sub-surface anomalies in real time.

The exhumation began at 11.30 am and continued until dusk, after which the site was refilled. It remains unclear whether other identified locations will undergo similar digging. ‘Spot number 13’ has been classified as a critical site in the SIT’s investigation, the report added.

The operation was supervised by SIT chief Pranab Mohanty, who arrived in Mangaluru on Tuesday before heading to the SIT office in Belthangady. He was joined by SIT personnel and the Assistant Commissioner. The complainant and his legal counsel were also present during the GPR scan to ensure transparency.

The SIT is currently examining 16 identified sites in Dharmasthala based on anonymous tips. So far, none have yielded definitive evidence of mass graves, except for ‘site number 6’, where a half-broken human jawbone and several other bones were found.

Belthangady taluk authorities later verified the discovery, but the origin and age of the remains have not yet been determined.

