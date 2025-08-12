Stray dog attack on Bengaluru University campus leaves two students injured, one critical

In a disturbing incident on Tuesday, two female students were attacked by stray dogs inside the Bengaluru University campus, leaving one of them critically injured. The attack occurred around 11 am within the premises of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University. The attack occurred around 11 am within the premises of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University.(Pixabay/Representative)

The victims have been identified as Soujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both third-year students enrolled in the university’s integrated MSc in Economics programme, India Today reported.

Soujanya, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Her classmate Rega is also receiving medical treatment for non-critical injuries, the report further added.

Supreme Court order

The incident comes just a day after the Supreme Court of India issued strong directions to civic authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region, calling for immediate and coordinated action to address the growing threat of stray dogs. The court directed that dogs be caught, sterilised, and moved to permanent shelters, stressing that any obstruction to the process would attract legal action.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underlined the urgency of the issue, urging authorities to prioritise the removal of strays from high-risk areas. “If they have to create a force, do it earlier. This should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs,” the court stated.

Emphasising the broader public interest, the bench added, “This order is not for our self-interest, but for the people at large… Infants and young children, not at any cost, should fall prey to rabies. The action should inspire confidence that they can move freely without fear of being bitten by stray dogs.”

(With agency inputs)

