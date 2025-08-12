‘Bought with my own money!’: DK Shivakumar slams claims of re-gifting idol to PM Modi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday hit out at media reports claiming that the silver Ganesha idol he gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was originally purchased by BJP MLA M Krishnappa. Shivakumar clarified that the idol was personally bought by him and no government or departmental funds were used.(X/@DKShivakumar)

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar clarified that the idol was personally bought by him and no government or departmental funds were used. “I haven’t come to the sorry state of giving someone else’s gift to another person,” he wrote.

“The silver Ganesha idol presented to Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration of the Yellow Line Metro in Bengaluru was my own. It was bought with my own money, brought from my home, and tested by the SPG through my office staff before being handed over,” he added.

(Also Read: Bandipur elephant attack: Karnataka man fined ₹25,000 for violating wildlife rules

Calling out a "certain news agency" for spreading what he described as “fake news,” the Congress leader urged people not to fall for misinformation. “In this era where misinformation spreads faster than authentic information, I urge everyone to verify facts before believing or sharing them,” Shivakumar said.

The clarification comes amid a row triggered by viral social media claims and news reports alleging that the idol had been sourced by the BJP MLA and re-gifted by the Congress leader during the Yellow Line launch event attended by the Prime Minister.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver in IIM-B jacket goes viral: 'Kindness travels further than we think')