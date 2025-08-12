Bandipur elephant attack: Karnataka man fined 25,000 for violating wildlife rules

A dangerous attempt to take a selfie with a wild elephant in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve ended in chaos, injury, and a heavy fine for a man who flouted wildlife protection rules. The entire episode was captured on video by a foreign tourist, who posted it on Instagram. ((Instagram/thales_yoga))

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on National Highway 67, which cuts through the protected reserve and strictly prohibits vehicles from stopping.

The man, identified as R Basavaraj, a resident of Nanjangud, was briefly detained by forest officials on Monday after a viral video showed him being chased and stomped on by an elephant, Indian Express reported.

The animal reportedly charged after Basavaraj tried to approach it for a selfie. While he managed to escape with only minor injuries, the elephant’s aggression caused panic and briefly disrupted traffic on the highway.

According to S. Prabhakaran, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Basavaraj admitted to violating the park’s rules after being taken into custody. He was fined ₹25,000, and forest officers also took a written undertaking from him promising not to engage in similar behaviour again, the report further added.

In a video shared later by the forest department, Basavaraj issued a cautionary statement to other tourists. “I was returning from Bankapura temple when I saw the elephant on the highway. I tried to take a selfie, and it chased and attacked me. I urge others not to stop vehicles, get down for any reason, or offer food to wild animals,” he said.

The entire episode was captured on video by a foreign tourist, who posted it on Instagram. The clip shows a calm elephant feeding on carrots dropped from a passing truck while vehicles wait patiently at a distance. The peaceful scene quickly turned dangerous when, according to a witness, Basavaraj used a camera with flash, startling the animal into charging.

