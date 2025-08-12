Man goes on rampage at Bengaluru burger outlet, damages property: Report

In a dramatic incident on Sunday evening, a lone assailant stormed a Jumboking burger outlet in Bengaluru's Gandhi Bazaar, leaving chaos in his wake, reported The Times of India. The attack occurred just after 8 pm, catching both employees and customers off guard. Man destroys Bengaluru burger joint on Sunday, police launch probe

According to the report, the intruder, whose face was concealed by a helmet and armed with a machete, rode in on a two-wheeler, entered through the staff entrance, and immediately began smashing equipment. He targeted the billing counter and struck a computer monitor with the machete, shattering glass and damaging other valuables in the process.

Outlet owner Manjunath was stationed at the counter when the attack erupted, while his staff were busy prepping snacks. Customers inside panicked and fled, seeking safety in a corner of the shop. Despite the suddenness of the assault, no injuries were reported.

CCTV footage reveals the assailant calmly turning toward the exit after the damage, where an accomplice on a two-wheeler waited. The duo then fled the scene rapidly.

Basavanagudi police have registered a case and launched an investigation. While the motive behind the vandalism remains unclear, authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and pursuing leads.

In a similar incident earlier, a man who was working at a a popular Namma Filter Coffee outlet in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram was brutally assaulted by four men after the former refused to give them an extra tea cup. Shortly after receiving their order, they demanded an additional cup, presumably to share the drink. However, when the staff member informed them that company policy did not permit handing out free cups and asked them to buy another beverage instead, the situation quickly escalated. The group allegedly began hurling verbal abuse at the employee. Eyewitnesses said the men used foul language before one of them slapped the staffer on the back of his head.