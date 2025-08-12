Bengaluru auto driver in IIM-B jacket goes viral: 'Kindness travels further than we think'

In yet another heartwarming glimpse into everyday Bengaluru life, an auto rickshaw driver has captured hearts online, not for his driving, but for his surprising link to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B). Bengaluru auto driver in an IIM-Bangalore jacket.(X/@theanxiouslab)

A Bengaluru woman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her surprise encounter with an auto driver sporting an IIM-Bangalore branded jacket. Curious, she struck up a conversation and soon discovered the story behind it: the driver also works part-time at the IIM-B hostel mess, where students gifted him the jacket as a token of appreciation.

“My auto driver was wearing an IIMB jacket. Curious me had a lil chat with him... He mentioned he works in the IIMB hostel mess and the students there gifted it to him. Auto driving is his part-time job :)” she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with many users praising the students’ gesture and the bond they seem to share with those who work behind the scenes on campus.

"Kindness travels further than we think," one user commented. Another added, "IIMB students are, in fact, the sweetest. I learnt it last week while watching how they care for everyone around them."

This isn’t the first time a Bengaluru auto driver has gone viral. Just recently, another city-based driver made headlines for being spotted listening to a podcast by entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant while ferrying passengers.

X (formerly Twitter) user Priyanshu Tanwar shared a now-viral image showing an auto driver watching a podcast by Naval Ravikant on a small screen during a late-evening ride. His caption read, “It doesn’t get more peak Bengaluru than this.”

The post resonated with many who are familiar with the city's tech-savvy hustle culture, notorious traffic, and offbeat street scenes.

Several users applauded the driver for making the most of his time, listening to a podcast known for its entrepreneurial and philosophical insights.

