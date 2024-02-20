Haryana budget session: Cong seeks leave to move no confidence motion

The Haryana Congress has sought the leave of the assembly speaker to move a motion expressing want of confidence motion in the BJP-JJP government during the upcoming budget session starting Tuesday. Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File Photo)

The leave is being sought under rule 65 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana assembly. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda who chaired a meeting of the party MLAs to chalk out strategy for the assembly session on Monday said that the BJP-JJP government has completely lost the trust of the public.

“This government has failed to provide employment to the youth, minimum support price to the farmers, good education to children, security to women and development to Haryana. That is why every section has lost faith in this government,” Hooda said.

Hooda said the government did not want to answer the questions raised by the Opposition, a reason why his demand to extend the duration of the session in the Business Advisory Committee meeting was turned down.

The leader of the opposition said the policies of the BJP-JJP government were directly responsible for the rising unemployment in the state. “The coalition government has exposed its anti-youth face by abolishing the posts lying vacant for two years in different departments. At least two lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Instead of recruiting youth, the government is inflicting torture by abolishing posts,’’ he said.

The former CM said Haryana is lagging behind in the social progress index and is at the bottom with just 33 points in terms of civil security in the index released by the Central government. “This report is prepared taking into account heinous incidents, crimes against women and children and cyber-crime shows that the people of the state do not feel safe. The report of the Central government has stamped the fact that the state government has proved to be a complete failure in handling law and order,’’ the former CM said.

The leader of the opposition said there has been a three-fold increase in corruption cases in Haryana.