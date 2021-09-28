Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana byelection: Ellenabad goes to the polls on October 30
The assembly byelection will be held in the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana on October 30 and result will be announced on November 2. (HT representative image)
The assembly byelection will be held in the Ellenabad constituency in Haryana on October 30 and result will be announced on November 2. (HT representative image)
chandigarh news

Haryana byelection: Ellenabad goes to the polls on October 30

Seat fell vacant after INLD’s lone MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, resigned from the Haryana assembly on January 27 in support of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Polling will be held on October 30 for the Ellenabad constituency, which fell vacant after Indian National Lok Dal’s lone MLA, Abhay Singh Chautala, resigned from the Haryana assembly on January 27 in support of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that the votes will be counted on November 2.

Also read: EC announces by-poll schedule for 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats

According to the Representation of People Act, an assembly byelection must be conducted within six months of the creation of the vacancy. However, the bypolls were delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Section 151-A of the Act provides that the EC, in consultation with the central government, can defer the byelection if it certifies that it is difficult to hold the elections within the period.

According to the schedule announced by the EC, a notification will be issued on October 1 and the nomination process will start on the same day. The last date for filing nominations is October 8. The nominations will be scrutinised on October 11 and the last date for withdrawing it is October 16.

The Ellenabad seat in Sirsa has been considered a stronghold of the INLD and it had been represented by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and his son Abhay Singh Chautala.

A few days ago, Pawan Beniwal, who was runner-up in the 2019 assembly elections from Ellenabad, switched sides from the BJP to the Congress in the presence of Congress state chief Kumari Selja.

INLD supremo OP Chautala had been accusing the state government of delaying the bypoll due to the fear of losing security deposit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.