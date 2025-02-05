Haryana cabinet approves new wildlife protection rules

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 2024, establishing new criteria for obtaining various permits related to the wildlife department. Chief minister Nayab Saini chairing the cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

With the implementation of these rules, the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1974 have been repealed under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The new framework provides clear guidelines and procedures for the public to secure permits and approvals from the department of wildlife.

The rules lay down detailed procedures and prescribed formats for granting permits related to wildlife education, scientific research, and scientific management. Additionally, they specify the process for obtaining permits for the conservation of designated plant species for special purposes.

Under the revised regulations, a structured process has been defined for individuals conducting surveys or investigations within the boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries. The rules also introduce a registration process for individuals possessing arms and outline the procedures in a standardised format.

Moreover, the rules comprehensively define the trade and commerce regulations concerning wildlife animals, articles, and trophies, ensuring better regulation. They also specify the powers and procedures for handling wildlife-related offences, along with prescribed formats for legal proceedings.

The Haryana government stated that the new rules will simplify and enhance transparency in the process of obtaining permits from the Department of Wildlife, ensuring better governance and conservation efforts.

Relief for arhtiyas

The Haryana government has approved over ₹3 crore reimbursement to compensate arhtiyas for the weight losses suffered due to moisture during the 2024-25 Rabi procurement season. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired here. Of the total compensation ₹77 lakh will be provided by the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, while ₹1.71 crore will be covered by the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), and ₹62 lakh by the Haryana State Warehouse Corporation (HSWC).

Haryana village common lands

The Haryana cabinet approved the amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

A government spokesperson said that the land in shamlat deh, which was leased out before the commencement of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 by the Collector under the Haryana Utilisation of Lands Act, 1949 for 20 years, has been excluded from the ambit of shamlat deh.

Under the Act, it was previously stated that the gram panchayat could sell land up to 500 square yards occupied by unauthorised constructed houses at not less than the market rate. The cabinet has now approved that the rate at which such land can be sold will be prescribed in the rules. Earlier the power to grant approval in such cases was with the state government. Now it has been decided that approval in this regard will be granted by the director panchayats, instead of the state government.