Haryana cabinet portfolio allocation: CM Saini keeps home, CID, Dalal gets finance

The Haryana governor on Friday allocated portfolios to the newly constituted Nayab Singh Saini council of ministers. As per a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will hold the portfolios of home, criminal investigation department, revenue and disaster management, excise and taxation, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, information, public relations, language and culture, foreign cooperation, administration of justice, mines and geology, general administration, personnel and training, Raj Bhawan affairs, law and legislative.

Cabinet minister Kanwar Pal will hold the charge of agriculture and farmers welfare, animal husbandry and dairying, fisheries, parliamentary affairs, hospitality, heritage and tourism.

Cabinet minister Mool Chand Sharma will hold the portfolios of industries and commerce, labour, food civil supplies and consumer affairs, elections.

Independent MLA and cabinet minister Ranjit Singh retained energy and jails portfolios while his colleague JP Dalal will hold the charge of finance, institutional finance and credit control, planning, town and country planning and urban estates and archives.

Cabinet minister Banwari Lal was allocated public health engineering public works (buildings and roads and architecture departments.

Dr Kamal Gupta will hold the charge of health, medical education and research, Ayush and civil aviation.

First-time minister of state (independent charge) Seema Trikha will hold the charge of school education and higher education while her colleague minister of state Mahipal Dhanda will hold the charge of development and panchayats and co-operation departments.

Minister of state (independent charge), Aseem Goel will hold the portfolios of transport and women and child development while Abhe Singh Yadav will be minister of state (independent charge) for irrigation and water resources and sainik and ardh sainik welfare department.

Minister of state (independent charge), Subhash Sudha will hold the charge of urban local bodies and housing for all while minister of state Bishamber Balmiki will hold the charge of social justice, empowerment, SCs, and BCs welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) and printing and stationery.

Sanjay Singh will be the minister of state (independent charge), environment, forests, and wildlife and sports department.