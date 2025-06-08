Haryana: Chargesheet filed against Goldy Brar, 4 others in Gurugram grenade attacks case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges in court against Canada-based gangster-terrorist Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar and four others for orchestrating grenade attacks on two Gurugram clubs in December, the agency announced on Saturday. The chargesheet names Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh alongside Goldy Brar. (HT File)

The December 10, 2024 attacks targeted Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29, with investigators linking the violence to a broader conspiracy by the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) to spread communal disharmony across Haryana. The chargesheet names Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh alongside Brar. All accused except Brar and Randeep Singh have been arrested.

The NIA investigations revealed that Brar, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, masterminded the conspiracy from his base in Brampton, Canada. The agency said the terror syndicate actively extorts money, raises funds, procures explosives and weapons, and intimidates civilians to threaten national security. Brar, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, faces multiple terror cases. The NIA has already charge-sheeted him for the December 2023 murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the Hindu right-wing Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, in Jaipur. He is also wanted for orchestrating the May 29, 2022 assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Brar was designated a terrorist under UAPA in January 2024. From Canada, Brar allegedly supervises Bishnoi gang operations whilst assisting pro-Khalistan outfits including BKI in weapons smuggling, drug trafficking and targeted killings, the agency stated.

How Ggm blasts are linked to Chandigarh

A web of inter-state criminal links has emerged in the investigation into the Gurugram bar blasts, with UT police uncovering key connections to Chandigarh and Haryana’s Hisar district. Two accused, Ajit and Vinay, played a direct role in the attacks carried out at two popular Sector 26 bars, acting on the instructions of gangster Randeep Malik. Ajit and Vinay, both Hisar natives, had allegedly delivered a bomb to a person for the Gurugram blasts and were arrested by Chandigarh police after a brief encounter in Hisar on November 29 last year. The duo was involved in hurling bombs at Seville Bar Lounge—owned by rapper Badshah—and De’Orra Dance Bar in Sector 26, Chandigarh, between 3:15am and 3:30am on November 26.

Investigations revealed that gangster Randeep Malik, a Jind native now based in the USA, orchestrated the blasts. Malik directed the accused to collect explosives in Karnal and a pistol from Sahil, a murder accused lodged in Jind jail. The handover took place near Rohtak. According to Chandigarh police, Malik, previously booked in 2011 for assault and intimidation, recruits youth from Hisar and Bhiwani into crime. He advised the accused to turn off their phones and escape to Hisar and then Rajasthan after the blasts in Chandigarh. Malik coordinated the attack with gangster Goldy Brar, whose approval allegedly preceded the blasts, the cops said.