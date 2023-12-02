Haryana: Chautala directs DCs to ensure rightful ownership of property IDs

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has instructed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that property IDs issued under the Swamitva Yojana are registered in the name of the rightful owner only. Chautala directs DCs to ensure rightful ownership of property IDs in Haryana. (HT FILE)

He said that any objection that may arise in this process should be addressed and resolved before the registry.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of revenue department, gave these directions during a meeting with the DCs, via a video conference. He said the exercise of issuing property IDs have been completed successfully in Sirsi village of Karnal district. He said the government will prepare a system that allows people from abroad to address property ID concerns through platforms like WhatsApp and other online resources.