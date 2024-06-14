 Haryana chief secretary asks DCs to identify policy gaps - Hindustan Times
Haryana chief secretary asks DCs to identify policy gaps

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Chief secretary TVSN Prasad said that attention should be drawn to policy shortcomings in order to work out modifications in the policy. In a communication, the chief secretary said that detailed documentation of such policy gaps was required to facilitate understanding and action.

The Haryana government has asked deputy commissioners to identify policy gaps if the complaints received during the newly started Samadhan Shivirs for citizens remained unresolved due to policy shortcomings.

The Haryana government has asked deputy commissioners to identify policy gaps if the complaints received during the newly started Samadhan Shivirs for citizens remained unresolved due to policy shortcomings.
The Haryana government has asked deputy commissioners to identify policy gaps if the complaints received during the newly started Samadhan Shivirs for citizens remained unresolved due to policy shortcomings. (HT File)

Chief secretary TVSN Prasad said that attention should be drawn to policy shortcomings in order to work out modifications in the policy. In a communication, the chief secretary said that detailed documentation of such policy gaps was required to facilitate understanding and action.

Following the launch of a Samadhan Prakoshth at the headquarters which aimed to streamline grievance redressal process and timely resolution of public concerns, the state government has issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for reporting grievances and their status.

As per the SoP, the districts have to submit detailed reports of citizen complaints to the chief secretary’s office by 3pm every day. The report must include information on grievances received during daily morning meetings as well as those received through other channels. A description of the grievance and whether it pertained to policy gaps, or implementation issues has to be specified.

The delays due implementation problems would require specific reasons and evidence to be documented and the district officials are expected to offer prompt solutions.

The SoP said that complaints raised during daily meetings of the district administration must be documented using the prescribed format and fed into the system. This would ensure that all grievances are tracked from the moment they are received.

Keeping record of complaints, action taken, and resolutions achieved are mandatory and essential for transparency and accountability, the SoP said.

