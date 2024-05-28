Haryana chief secy issues directions for energy conservation at civil secretariat

The Haryana chief secretary in an order issued on Monday directed each branch in-charge at the civil secretariat to ensure that all the electric points are switched off while leaving the office, citing it as their “moral responsibility”. Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad. (HT File)

As per a May 27 circular issued by chief secretary TVSN Prasad and marked to the special senior secretary (to ministers), personal assistants (to CM, ministers), all joint secretaries, deputy secretaries and under-secretary rank officers of the Haryana civil secretariat, the branch in-charge will be held accountable if the instructions issued on Monday are not followed in letter and spirit.

The circular, also sent to private secretary and personal assistants to the chief principal secretary (CM), principal secretary (CM) and officer on special duty (CM), says that during a recent inspection, it was found that several electrical appliances such as tube lights, computers/UPS, wall fans, pedestal fans, ceiling fan and air conditioners were found in running mode unnecessarily.

“Such type of carelessness is resulting into wastage of electricity...(leading) to high electricity bill and it may lead to damage of electrical equipment as well as fire incident,” reads the circular issued by the chief secretary.

“Therefore, you are requested to ensure that all the electric points should be switched off while not in use/leaving the office...and for not following the instructions of this circular, the branch in-charge shall be held responsible,” it warns.

An official spokesperson said that to promote energy conservation, especially during the ongoing summer season, the chief secretary has emphasised the moral responsibility of all staff members to conserve energy in their offices.

“The chief secretary has also warned that any failure to comply with this directive would result in the branch in-charge being held accountable,” the spokesperson said, adding the CS has expressed concern saying that leaving the electrical appliances in running mode needlessly has led to substantial electricity wastage, increased electricity bills, and risks of equipment damage and potential fire incidents.