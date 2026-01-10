Haryana: CJI hails Hansi’s elevation to district, assures Sessions Division

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday congratulated residents of Hansi on the town being declared a new district of Haryana, calling it the fulfilment of a long-pending public demand. He also appreciated the state government for taking the decision and assured local lawyers that steps would be taken to establish a Sessions Division in the district at the earliest. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being greeted by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Hansi on Friday. (HT)

The CJI was addressing a programme organised by the Hansi District Bar Association during his two-day visit to Hansi-Hisar, his first visit to his native region since assuming office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24 last year.

Addressing advocates, Justice Surya Kant said, “The state government has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of this region by making Hansi a district. Necessary steps will be taken to establish a Sessions Division here. Representatives of the state government have assured me that land will be made available for this purpose.”

He also urged judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the district judiciary to ensure e-library facilities in the Hansi judicial complex so that advocates can benefit from digital resources. “The judiciary will provide all necessary facilities to the advocates in the judicial complex in the district,” he said.

Emphasising the need to keep pace with changing times, the CJI called upon advocates to adopt modern technology to address emerging legal challenges. “The use of modern technologies is also rapidly increasing in the judiciary. Court judgments are being translated into various languages and made available to the people so that the common man can easily understand these judgments,” he said.

He noted that a strengthening economy and rising foreign investment have led to an increase in commercial disputes, while the nature of crime is also evolving. “Cybercrimes, especially digital arrest cases, are increasing, and to deal with these, advocates will have to adopt modern technology at all costs,” he said, adding that lawyers play a crucial role in delivering justice to citizens.

Later in Hisar, Justice Surya Kant addressed members of the District Bar Association, recalling the early days of his legal career. “I started my legal journey as a member of the Hisar Bar in the 1980s… but always remained connected with Hisar,” he said, describing his association with the Hisar Bar as professional, familial and emotional.

The CJI was honoured by Hansi District Bar Association president Pawan Rapadia. He also attended a state dinner hosted by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in his honour, in the presence of Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Sheel Nagu, and other dignitaries.