Haryana classes 10, 12 board exams: People climb walls of exam centre to help students cheat

As classes 10 and 12 board examinations are underway in Haryana, videos of cheating at a school in the Nuh district surfaced showing people climbing up the school walls to pass chits to help students write their exam. As classes 10 and 12 board examinations are underway in Haryana, videos of cheating at a school in the Nuh district surfaced showing people climbing up the school walls to pass chits to help students write their exam. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at Chandrawati School in Nuh’s Tauru district on Tuesday where people climbed the walls of the school while the Class 10 Hindi exam under the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) was being held.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the videos, which were widely shared on several social media platforms, people can be seen throwing cheats inside the exam centre and the authorities deputed on exam duty remained mere spectators.

On Wednesday, the Haryana board cancelled the Class 12 Hindi exam being held at Bhawad exam centre in Sonepat because people were throwing answer chits inside the centre.

Board chairman VP Yadav said that they had cancelled the classes 10 and 12 Hindi exams conducted at the Tauru school and Bhawad exam centre because of cheating.

“Students and teachers involved in cheating were booked by the police. We have made adequate arrangements to ensure transparency at the exam centre,” he added.

On Thursday, a special squad of the Haryana board registered 48 cases of cheating in Class 10 English exam. The squad arrested some youths, who were helping the students in the exam by throwing chits inside the examination hall at Ferozpur in Nuh. A board official said that they recovered the question paper from the mobile phones of arrested youths, and they got to know that the English question paper got out from Pinangwan exam centre in Nuh.

The board chairman said that some youths were arrested who got English papers out from the exam centres at Kendriya Bal Vidya High school in Jhajjar and a government school at Chetra in Sonepat.

“The English exam at both the centres and some centres in Nuh was cancelled today because transparency was not maintained,” he added.

A senior board official said that cheating cases came to the fore in rural areas of Nuh and Sonepat more this time as crowds came with the students to help them in the exam.

Nuh DEO Paramjeet Chahal said that they have sought a police force ahead of the next exam and he will initiate action against any erring official.

Mukesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, Tauru, said they are booking persons involved in cheating under Section 188 of the IPC and they have impounded eight bikes belonging to those who helped students cheat.