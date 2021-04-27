Haryana clocks 75 fatalities, highest so far

The novel coronavirus claimed 75 more lives in Haryana on Monday, the highest single-day spike in deaths so far while 11,504 fresh infections were detected.

The number of active patients rose to 79,466 and though 6,211 people recovered, the recovery rate further slipped to 80.88% from 81.61%.

The positivity rate rose to 6.07% against 5.95% on April 25. The number of critical Covid patients also increased to 1,308 with 154 patients on ventilator support.

Gurugram recorded the highest 3,555 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,545, Sonepat 711, Hisar 908, Ambala 338, Karnal 673, Panipat 523, Rohtak 259, Rewari 102, Panchkula 434, Kurukshetra 193, Yamunanagar 382, Sirsa 225, Mahendergarh 389, Bhiwani 253, Jhajjar 205, Palwal 48, Fatehabad 188, Kaithal 80, Jind 418, Nuh 46 and Charkhi Dadri 29.

Hisar reported nine deaths, Gurugram and Hisar reported seven fatalities each; Faridabad, Sonepat and Fatehabad six each; Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jind four each; Karnal, Panipat and Rewari three each; Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal two each and one person died in Nuh.

While the death toll has mounted to 3,842, the cumulative number of people tested positive so far stood at 4,35,823. As many as 3,52,515 patients have recovered from the contagion. Haryana has vaccinated 36.68 lakh people so far.