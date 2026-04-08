Haryana CM accuses TMC govt of ‘protecting infiltrators’ in Bengal

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, of giving protection to infiltrators and harming economic, cultural and social fabric. CM Nayab Singh Saini during a road show organised after filing of nomination papers by a BJP candidate. (Sourced)

“Even as the Mamata Banerjee government is embroiled in corruption as large-scale scams are taking place under its rule, the CM pretends to be clean and simple,” CM Saini said while campaigning in the poll-bound state.

“A strong pro-BJP wave is sweeping across West Bengal as the people of the state want to form a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said during a road show organised after filing of nomination papers by a BJP candidate from Sreerampur assembly constituency.

“People had formed the government of Mamata Banerjee with great expectations, but this government has committed even more atrocities than the Communists,” Saini said, adding that people of West Bengal have now made up their minds to form a BJP government.

“There is no employment in the state, nor are farmers able to sell their crops at MSP. Despite having a woman chief minister, women are not safe in West Bengal,” Saini alleged.

He said that although the central government has launched many welfare schemes, not a single scheme has been implemented in West Bengal. “Schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi have not been implemented in West Bengal due to political bias,” he alleged.