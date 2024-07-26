Haryana CM announces allowances for councillors for attending quarterly meets

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced allowances for the councillors for attending quarterly meetings. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File Photo)

While addressing members of urban local bodies of the state in Hisar, CM Saini announced to give ₹1,600 to the members of municipal committee, ₹2,400 for municipal council and ₹3,000 to municipal corporation councillors for taking part in quarterly meetings.

“The councillors of municipal committee will get allowances of ₹10,000, municipal committee members get ₹20,000 and municipal corporation will additionally get ₹30,000 for organising events on the Independence day and Republic day,” the CM added.

Saini also announced to form a committee under the leadership of urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha to increase the honorarium for urban body representatives. The CM said that committee will present its report at the earliest after consulting with all stakeholders.

“ The municipal councillors will monitor various tasks, including budgeting for development works. They will also manage cleanliness, land development and zoning plan work, maintaining playgrounds, roads, and street lights, monitoring health centre activities, ensuring water supply, managing education and health services and arranging basic services for the urban poor. Councillors will be given benefits of the Ayushman Bharat - Chirayu Yojana, he added.

CM Saini said that the state government has hiked the honorarium for mayor, chairman and members of municipal committee, council and corporation.

Urban local bodies minister Subhash Sudha said that nearly 800 unauthorised colonies have been approved, a 15% discount has been provided for paying outstanding property taxes.

“The villages and cities have been freed from Lal Dora. I have visited 20 local bodies so far and suspended about 30 officials based on complaints from councillors. Negligence against the councillors will not be tolerated and action will be taken against such officials,” he added.