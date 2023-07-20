Haryana CM Khattar announces 5-crore flood relief for Himachal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will contribute ₹5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s relief fund for carrying out flood relief operations. At a press briefing, the chief minister said 35 flood-related deaths have been reported so far and compensation to the kin of deceased will be given as per the provision of disaster funds. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the state government will contribute ₹ 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s relief fund for carrying out flood relief operations. (ANI File Photo)

“For loss of human lives, a compensation of ₹4 lakh per person will be given. In case of loss of limbs, the compensation will be ₹74,000 per person when the disability is between 40% to 60%. An amount of ₹2.50 lakh per person, when the disability is more than 60%,” Khattar said.

Proposal to build dam beyond Hathnikund Barrage

The chief minister said that a proposal to construct a dam 500 metres beyond the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar is being taken up with the Himachal Pradesh government. “Due to floods caused by excessive rains, there has been a loss of about ₹500 crore in Haryana as per the initial estimate. A sum of ₹281 crore has been received from the Central government as disaster relief amount. An additional amount will also be demanded by the state from the Central government for flood relief,” Khattar said.

‘Over 1,300 villages in 12 districts flood-hit’

The chief minister said that 125 houses were fully damaged in the floods and 615 houses partially damaged. The CM said that the livestock also got affected in this flood and the state government has decided to give a compensation of ₹37, 500 in case of buffalo/cow/camel/yak/ mithun, etc, ₹4,000 in case of sheep/ goat/pig, ₹32,000 in case of camel /horse/bullock etc., ₹20, 000 in case of calf/ donkey/ pony/mule/ heifers, and ₹100 per bird for poultry.

He said that heavy to extremely during July 8 to 12 rains, state’s cumulative rainfall was 110 mm against the normal rainfall of 28.4 mm which shows 287 % excess rainfall.

The CM said 1,353 villages and four municipal areas in 12 districts in Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sonepat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar have been declared as flood affected in the state.

Khattar said that 6,629 persons have been evacuated and 41 relief camps set up. Around 1,774 people are currently housed in these camps. Food and other civil supplies arrangements have been made for the public residing in marooned areas. Army, Air Force, NDRF and SDRF, civil society organisations, and NGOs have assisted the district administrations in search, rescue and relief operations. Khattar said that the state government organised 2,878 special medical camps for the general public to treat the affected persons and to prevent possible epidemic diseases in the flood-affected areas. So far, more than 37,500 people have been given treatment in these camps.

‘Cotton, vegetable farmers worst-hit’

The CM said that the assessment of crop damaged due to floods will be done after July 31. “The areas where water will not recede will be considered separately. But we have already made a provision for compensation at the rate of ₹15,000 per acre for 100% loss. Some financial aid also comes from the Centre. Not much damage has been reported to the sugarcane crop,” he said. The chief minister said that vegetables and cotton-growing farmers have suffered the maximum loss. Besides, maize, pulses, fodder etc have also been damaged. The total damage including these crops has been reported in an area of 18,000 acres.

Regarding the report of the fact-finding committee for five gates at ITO barrage, the CM the committee has sought time till Sunday to submit the report.