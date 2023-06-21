Haryana CM Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga in daily life

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that people should adopt yoga as a routine exercise in their life as it is the best medium to make life stress-free. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that people should adopt yoga as a routine exercise in their life as it is the best medium to make life stress-free. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was addressing yoga practitioners and students at the state-level International Yoga Day programme organised at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat.

“Yoga works as a medicine for many diseases; therefore, we should do yoga regularly,” he added.

On this occasion, the chief minister called upon the people to make collective efforts to promote yoga. He said that it is also the responsibility of yoga practitioners to take yoga to every person and inspire them to adopt yoga in their life so that the dream of “Har Aangan Yoga” becomes a reality and the people of our state and country remain healthy. He said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga got recognition at the international level. This year by giving the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he has also given a message to the G-20 group of countries about the significance of yoga in human life.

The chief minister said he has made yoga a part of his life and he practices it for about 45 minutes daily.

In Karnal, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia along with the officials of the district administration attended the district-level programme on International Yoga Day.

Nadda attends yoga event in Gurugram

The yoga day celebrations were also held in other parts of Haryana, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda participating in an event in Gurugram. BJP’s state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar was also present.

Haryana Police mark yoga day

Haryana Police organised the state-level yoga event at the Police Officers Institute in Panchkula. The event witnessed the participation of the director general of police (DGP) Haryana PK Agrawal, along with other senior police officers and personnel. Under the guidance of instructors, they perform various yoga asanas.

During the event, messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Khattar were broadcast live.

Addressing the gathering, the DGP congratulated everyone and highlighted that the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated globally for the past nine years. He emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into our daily routines to maintain a healthy body.

The officers performed various yoga activities, including surya namaskar, kapalbhati, anulom vilom and other yoga asanas, under the expert guidance of the instructors.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is “Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or yoga for the welfare of all in the form of “One World, One Family”. Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014.