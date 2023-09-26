Haryana CM Khattar rides motorcycle to airport to mark ‘car-free’ Tuesday in Karnal. Watch

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar rode a motorcycle to mark 'car-free' Tuesday while going to the airport in Karnal. This comes as Khattar on September 1 announced Tuesdays as 'car-free' days in the city. On September 1, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that every Tuesday will be observed as a car-free day in Karnal.

The video shows the chief minister riding a two-wheeler along with his security team. In the later part of the video, he could be seen heading towards his helicopter at the airport. In a post on X, Khattar wrote, “ Be it “Car Free Day” or the resolve to make “Drug-free Haryana”, it cannot be accomplished without public cooperation.”

“I also made a small effort to reduce car traffic today by traveling to Karnal Airport by bike on “Car Free Day”. I hope that the aware people of the state will take this message forward and inspire people to give up their cars ‘just for one day,” he added.

The first ‘car-free’ Tuesday on September 5 saw a good response as most of the officials of the Karnal administration extended support to the initiative to cut vehicular emission in the city.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav and superintendent of police Shashank Kumar walked around 3km to reach the office. Besides several employees reached the offices on bicycles.

On September 1, the chief minister announced that every Tuesday will be observed as a ‘car-free’ day in Karnal and gave direction to the DC. As part of this initiative, all government officials will be required to travel by bicycle on Tuesdays, even a special non-motorised zone will be identified in which motorised vehicles will not be allowed.

The chief minister said that he would ride on a bicycle if he came to Karnal on Tuesday. The chief minister made this announcement while addressing a gathering of youth during the flagging-off ceremony of the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon rally' in Karnal.