65% announcements made since 2014 implemented,says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

About 65% announcements made by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar since 2014 have been implemented by the state government. Khattar, who on Saturday reviewed the implementation of 9,962 announcements made by him since 2014, was told that 6,555 announcements have been implemented, an official spokesperson said on Saturday. Work on 1,179 announcements was in progress, the spokesperson said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT file photo)

The spokesperson said while reviewing the announcement made in 2015 to build a warehouse in Punhana (which is still incomplete), the CM took cognizance of the delay. Khattar directed the administrative secretary to form a committee to investigate the matter and take action against the guilty.

The CM reviewed the projects of the medical education and research, agriculture, revenue and disaster management, school education, public works (building and roads), development and panchayat, irrigation, sports and urban local bodies.

Directing the administrative secretaries, the CM said the announcements pending till 2020 should be completed this year. He directed the officers to prepare programme evaluation and review techniques charts for all projects so as to a clear picture of the deadline emerged.

He directed that after necessary study of the projects, a separate list should be prepared of such projects, which are not yet feasible so that the actual number of pending announcements could be ascertained. Apart from this, the works which have been in progress should also be completed at the earliest.