Haryana CM Khattar to lay stone of medical college in Yamunanagar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of upcoming Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College in Yamunanagar on September 25. District BJP chief Rajesh Sapra said that the college was proposed by the government to be built at a cost of ₹997 crore in Panjupura village of the district. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of upcoming Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College in Yamunanagar on September 25. (HT File Photo)

CHANDIGARH : Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that under special drives underway to prevent traffic rule violations, 5,025 challans were issued in a week. As many as 67 challans were issued for underage driving, and 2,201 for wrong side driving between September 7 and September 14, the minister said, adding that maximum 1,119 challans were issued in Faridabad. While 673 challans were issued in Panipat, 457 in Ambala, 121 in Kaithal and 105 in Sirsa. Vij appealed to the people to follow traffic rules.

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved a proposal to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Fatehpur village of block Pundri in Kaithal at a cost of ₹16 crore under Mahagram scheme. Under the scheme, villages having a population of 10,000 or more as per 2011 census qualifies for sewerage facilities. Meanwhile, the chief minister also gave nod to Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) to construct 33 KV sub-station on 2.16-acre land at Sector-33 of Hisar in order to further improve the quality of the power supply in the area.

Karnal : At least 18 people sustained injuries in a road mishap near Asan Kalan village of Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place when around 25 employees of a private factory were returning from their duty late Monday night and due to a malfunction, the driver suddenly applied brakes and one of the tires of the vehicle came out causing the mishap. The police said 18 people sustained injuries and were taken to a private hospital and 15 of them were discharged after first-aid while three have been admitted.