Haryana CM Khattar visits Bajrangi’s house, condoles brother’s demise

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday visited the house of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in Faridabad to express condolences on the demise of his brother Mahesh Panchal. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Bajrangi along with Monu Manesar is accused in a case of communal violence registered by the police at Nuh in July last year.

Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal was allegedly set afire by unidentified miscreants in December 2023. He died two days ago at AIIMS, New Delhi.