Haryana CM kicks off paddy procurement from Ladwa grain market

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday officially started the paddy procurement for the season from grain market in Kurukshetra’s Ladwa. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

He said that in the interests of farmers, the government decided to begin the paddy procurement operations on September 22, instead of October 1 and will purchase every grain from the farmers.

Officials said that the paddy will be purchased by the food supplies department, HAFED and Haryana State Warehouse Corporation, at 246 centres spread across 20 districts of the state at ₹2,369 per quintal minimum support price (MSP).

On an average, Haryana produces about 68 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy, including around 25 LMT basmati.

According to the official figures as of 6 pm, a total of 636.10 tonne of paddy was purchased from 125 farmers, while 20,990.79 tonne crop had arrived at various purchased centres by the time.

While talking to the farmers and traders at the mandi, Saini said that on farmers request, the paddy procurement began early. He also issued a notification for subsidy on seeds hours after the farmers demanded for it at the Hisar Krishi Mela on Sunday.

The food supply department purchased approximately 100 quintals of PR paddy from farmers Amit Kumar and Charan Singh in the presence of the chief minister.

Saini said, “The government is working to ensure farmers receive the money in their accounts within the stipulated time frame for the sale of their crops. The government always stands with farmers and no injustice will be done to any farmer and an assistance of ₹1,200 is also being provided to farmers to prevent them from burning stubble.”

He also offered prayers at the temple of Devi Bala Sundari and wished for the happiness, peace and prosperity for the people of the state.

Earlier in the day, Saini inaugurated the statewide Goods and Services Tax Festival and led a ‘padyatra’ and interacted with shopkeepers and traders, presenting each one of them with a rose.

Speaking on the recent GST reforms, Saini said that the reforms announced recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit ordinary citizens of the state by ₹4,000 crore annually and will bring about the biggest change in the economic development of the state and the country. “These GST reforms will not only provide relief to businesses but will also simplify the lives of ordinary consumers. The key aspect is that citizens can now take advantage of the lower GST rate and bring home indigenous products. These reforms will promote ease of doing business and bring transparency to business activities,” he added.

He also provided detailed information to the shopkeepers and traders about the government’s newly implemented GST rates. The CM said that the campaign has been launched to disseminate information about the benefits and importance of these reforms which will run till October 15.