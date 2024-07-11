Haryana CM pulls up police top brass over rising crime

Taking a stern view of the rising incidents of extortion and crime in the state, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday pulled the police top brass, asking the director general of police (DGP) to make his presence felt in the districts. The CM, who is upset at the exponential increase in crime in the past few months, held a meeting on Wednesday to review the failing law and order situation in the state. Officials said Haryana CM Nayab Saini asked the DGP to act tough against the gangsters and contain the crime rate. Saini said he will review the law and order situation and crime incidents after a week. (PTI)

Saini, who has been given the onerous task to tide over the decade-long anti-incumbency and lead the BJP in the state assembly polls later this year, minced no words in conveying his displeasure at the deteriorating law and order situation. “The CM had some tough words for the police top brass and asked the officials to ensure that the police have a perceptible effective presence in the districts to create a deterrent. The DGP was asked to visit crime spots,’’ said an official.

Officials said the CM asked the DGP to act tough against the gangsters and contain the crime rate.

The CM asked the police officials to personally meet victims of crime to enhance public confidence in the force and take even the smallest pieces of information seriously.