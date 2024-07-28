Haryana CM, Punjab CM hail Manu Bhaker for win

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Manu Bhaker for her outstanding achievement in securing a bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol event at the Paris Olympics-2024. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and many other leaders also hailed Manu’s achievement. (HT File)

The CM lauded Bhaker for her remarkable performance and historical achievement, which he said has brought immense pride to both Haryana and the entire nation. Saini praised her dedication, hard work and the perseverance that led to this prestigious accomplishment on the global stage.

“Manu Bhaker’s success is a testament to her extraordinary talent and relentless effort. She has not only made Haryana proud but also set an inspiring example for aspiring athletes across the country,” said Saini.

“We are confident that our players will continue to excel and bring more laurels to the state and the country.”

