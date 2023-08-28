Sexual harassment case: Won’t remove Sandeep Singh from cabinet: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand of resignation of cabinet minister Sandeep Singh who has been chargesheeted in an alleged sexual harassment case. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand of resignation of cabinet minister Sandeep Singh who has been chargesheeted in an alleged sexual harassment case. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

“Maine soch liya hai, istifa nahi liya jayega…Koyi istifa nahi liya jayega” ( I’ve decided, no resignation will be sought),” said Khattar after Congress members raised din in the House over presence of Sandeep Singh and stalled proceedings for at least 20 minutes. They were demanding former Indian hockey team captain’s removal from the cabinet “on moral grounds”.

As the Congress didn’t relent and pandemonium prevailed in the House, Khattar said the state government will expose the alleged misdeeds of the Congress before the public.

Congress lawmakers were up on their feet when speaker Gian Chand Gupta told them that no discussion will be allowed on the matter as it’s now sub judice.

The Chandigarh Police booked Singh on the complaint of a woman junior athletic coach who two weeks ago was suspended. A week after being booked, Singh was divested of the charge of sports and youth affairs portfolio. He, however, continues to hold charge of the printing and stationery department. Singh has dismissed the accusations as false, and Khattar has been rallying behind his minister.

When the zero hour began, Congress MLAs trooped to the well of the House and resorted to sloganeering.

“Don’t you respect the judiciary...I am not protecting anybody...but any matter already in the court cannot be discussed in the House,” speaker Gupta told Congress MLAs.

As the ruckus continued, the speaker warned the slogan-shouting Congress members to go back to their seats, saying otherwise he will name (suspend) them.

Congress member Geeta Bhukkal said it was ironic that while the woman coach, who is the complainant in the case, had recently been suspended by the state sports department, Singh continues to be minister despite the case against him. The women Congress MLAs, including Kiran Choudhry and Shakuntla Khatak, were on the forefront of Monday’s offensive against the government in the House.

About six minutes after the ruckus, the chief minister turned down the opposition’s demand and repeatedly said that the resignation will not be taken. The ruling BJP benches, including Sandeep Singh, responded with thumping of the benches. The chief minister said the Opposition cannot compel anyone to take action.

Khattar said the state government is aware of the alleged misdeeds of the Congress and threatened to expose the Congress before the public. The chief minister also launched an attack on the Congress, reminding them how many atrocities on women, Scheduled Caste took place during their time, and they will put these things before the public.

When Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda wanted that Singh should either resign on moral grounds or CM Khattar take Singh’s resignation, the chief minister shot back saying the government knows where the Opposition stands on moral ground.

