Will resolve problem of contaminated water discharge from Rajasthan industries: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 30, 2023 12:19 AM IST

On the second day of his Jan Samvad programme in Rewari, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he had personally spoken to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who had assured him of an appropriate step soon.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the problem of chemically contaminated water being released from the industrial units of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to Dharuhera in Haryana’s Rewari will be resolved soon.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Jan Samvad programme in Rewari on Saturday. (HT File)
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the Jan Samvad programme in Rewari on Saturday. (HT File)

On the second day of his Jan Samvad programme in Rewari, the CM said he had personally spoken to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who had assured him of an appropriate step soon.

Khattar further said he has asked the Rajasthan government to give the assurance in writing so that there is no laxity at any level.

“To find a permanent solution, we have called a meeting with the Rajasthan officials,” he added.

The CM said the NGT has also imposed a fine of 45 crore on Rajasthan for releasing polluted water from Bhiwadi towards Dharuhera, but Rajasthan has approached the court and got stay on the matter.

“Now, the Haryana government will go to the Supreme Court to vacate the stay. People of Dharuhera will not be left to suffer. Rajasthan will be given seven days’ notice for appropriate action in this matter,” the CM added.

‘Daughters play pivotal role in nation building’

Later in the evening, Haryana CM Khattar said that daughters play a pivotal role in nation-building. “Taking this commitment a step further, another ambitious Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti scheme has been launched, which has proved to be a boon for as many as 4,30,278 daughters of Haryana,” the CM said through a conference in Rewari.

He said that under this scheme, an amount of 21,000 is given to scheduled caste and poor families on the birth of the first three girl children and 21,000 to all other families on the birth of the second and third girl child.

Khattar said that in today’s era, daughters are creating history with their hard work and merit. “Recently ISRO’s scientist Ritu Karidhal, mission director of Chandrayaan-3, is also the daughter of the country, who has made the entire country proud,” he added.

