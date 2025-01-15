Haryana CM Saini confident lotus will bloom in neighbouring Delhi

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP would be forming the government in Delhi next month. The BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (centre), with party leader and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (right) during a rally before filing his nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The chief minister is in the national capital to accompany BJP Karol Bagh candidate Dushyant Gautam as he files his nomination papers for the February 5 elections.

“The BJP government will be formed in Delhi. People have seen the rule of deceit. They were deceived as neither was (Aam Aadmi Party leader) Arvind Kejriwal honest nor were the promises he made fulfilled in the past 10 years. Kejriwal misled and exploited people by making false promises,” Saini said.

Referring to the party symbol, Saini said: “The lotus will bloom in Delhi. The people of Delhi are not benefiting from central government’s schemes because of the AAP misrule. The public sees everything.”

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking out a roadshow for Rohini BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar campaigned for BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta in Rohini on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Khattar will accompany Manjinder Singh Sirsa when he files his papers from the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency.