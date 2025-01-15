Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana CM Saini confident lotus will bloom in neighbouring Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 03:55 PM IST

Accompanying BJP’s Dushyant Gautam as he filed his nomination papers from Karol Bagh, Saini accused former CM Kejriwal of deceiving the people of Delhi. 

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP would be forming the government in Delhi next month.

The BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (centre), with party leader and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (right) during a rally before filing his nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
The BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency, Dushyant Kumar Gautam (centre), with party leader and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (right) during a rally before filing his nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The chief minister is in the national capital to accompany BJP Karol Bagh candidate Dushyant Gautam as he files his nomination papers for the February 5 elections.

“The BJP government will be formed in Delhi. People have seen the rule of deceit. They were deceived as neither was (Aam Aadmi Party leader) Arvind Kejriwal honest nor were the promises he made fulfilled in the past 10 years. Kejriwal misled and exploited people by making false promises,” Saini said.

Referring to the party symbol, Saini said: “The lotus will bloom in Delhi. The people of Delhi are not benefiting from central government’s schemes because of the AAP misrule. The public sees everything.”

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking out a roadshow for Rohini BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar taking out a roadshow for Rohini BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Union power minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar campaigned for BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta in Rohini on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Khattar will accompany Manjinder Singh Sirsa when he files his papers from the Rajouri Garden assembly constituency.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On