Haryana CM Saini hands over job letters to 1,090 medical officers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini handed over appointment letters to 1,090 newly recruited medical officers, including 705 women medical officers, to strengthen the state’s healthcare system, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The group includes 561 doctors from the health department and 529 ayurvedic medical officers from the AYUSH department. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with the newly recruited women medical officers in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT Photo)

During a state-level orientation program in Panchkula, the chief minister encouraged the new recruits to serve with dedication, especially in rural and remote areas. He acknowledged the shortage of doctors in Haryana and said that these appointments would help bridge the gap in healthcare services. He also announced that the recruitment process for 777 more regular medical officers is underway.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to enhance medical education, Saini stated that MBBS seats have been increased from 700 in 2014 to 2,185 and PG medical seats have risen from 289 to 1,006.

“Nine new medical colleges have been established, bringing the total number to 15 and the goal is to establish a medical college in every district of Haryana,” the chief minister said.

Saini also praised Haryana’s top ranking under the Anemia Mukt Bharat programme, crediting the efforts of medical professionals. He urged doctors to keep up with advancements in AI, robotic surgery, and gene therapy to provide world-class healthcare.

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao said that Haryana’s healthcare network includes 22 district civil hospitals, 50 sub-divisional hospitals, 122 community health centres, 408 primary health centres, 107 urban primary health centres and 2,734 sub-health centres. Additionally, nine specialist Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wings will be set up in Panchkula, Panipat, Faridabad, Sonipat, Palwal, Sirsa, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, and at the medical college in Nuh.

The government has also conducted GIS mapping of healthcare facilities to plan new infrastructure, leading to the approval of 218 new sub-health centres, 82 new primary health centres (PHCs), and 25 new community health centres (CHCs).

The health minister announced new schemes to support patients suffering from kidney failure and cancer. “Free dialysis services for kidney patients have been provided since October 17, 2024. Stage-3 and stage-4 cancer patients are being provided ₹3,000 per month as financial assistance,” Rao said.