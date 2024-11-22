Haryana CM Saini lays foundation stone of medical college in Sirsa

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Baba Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa. The chief minister also announced to start a new wing in the medical college for cancer patients. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Baba Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa. The chief minister also announced to start a new wing in the medical college for cancer patients. (PTI File)

Interacting with the media, Saini said that this medical college will span over 21 acres of land, and it is estimated to cost around ₹1,010 crore. The 500-bedded medical college will benefit the people of Sirsa and nearby villages.

“This medical college will be dedicated to the people within the next two years. A cancer wing on 5.5 acres of land will be created in the medical college. Before the BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014, there were only 6 medical colleges, and 9 medical colleges were inaugurated during our regime. The construction work of the Bhiwani medical college is almost complete and construction work is underway for medical colleges in Kaithal, Jind, Gurugram, Yamunanagar and Mahendergarh,” he added.

Health minister Arti Rao said that 100 MBBS seats will be available at the Sirsa medical college, and this institute will also benefit the people of adjoining Rajasthan and Punjab areas.

“During Congress regime, 700 seats were available for MBBS students in Haryana and now the strength has increased to 2,185. As many as 1,300 new seats for MBBS students will be created in upcoming years,” she added.