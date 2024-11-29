Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced to provide transportation facility to the doctors deployed in the emergency services at various government medical institutions in the state. Haryana CM Saini: Will provide transportation facility to doctors deployed in emergency services

Speaking at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha after inaugurating the sports complex and girls’ hostel, chief minister Saini said that government vehicles will pick and drop the doctors (deployed in emergency services) from their homes to hospital and vice versa.

“The doctors have been using their vehicle to visit the hospitals when emergency cases come, and their family members have been concerned about their safety. I request the doctors to deal politely with the patients and half of the disease is cured with good behaviour of the medical staff,” the CM added.

On Maharaja Agrasen Medical College president and independent MLA from Hisar, Savitri Jindal’s demand to open cancer hospital in the medical college premises, chief minister Saini said that the medical college administration should fulfil all requirements and come with all documents, the government will give approval to start a cancer hospital here.

The chief minister also paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen and said that this medical college started by OP Jindal will continue to provide humanitarian service and fulfil the government’s goal of providing health services to every person. He also gave ₹31 lakh to the medical college from his discretionary fund.

The sports complex built on 4 acres of land includes three multipurpose halls, a swimming pool, gym, a yoga room, and a restaurant, built at a cost of ₹10 crore. The girls’ hostel is constructed at a cost of ₹5.70 crore on 3 acres of land.

Efforts on to strengthen medical infra

The chief minister said that the state government is working to strengthen the medical infrastructure. He said that there are 15 medical colleges in Haryana, out of which 9 were built during the BJP government.

“Land has been finalised for medical colleges in Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Fatehabad and construction work of these institutions will be started soon. With completion of these medical colleges, the MBBS seats in the state will rise to 3,485,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that the National Cancer Institute was started in Jhajjar’s Badsa and an AIIMS is being set up at Majra village to boost health facilities in southern Haryana.

“A college has been opened in Karnal to overcome the shortage of paramedical staff, nursing and physiotherapy staff. Another college has been established in Jind’s Safidon for nursing students and more nursing colleges will be started in Faridabad, Panchkula, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, and Rewari,” the CM added.

The CM said that the state government has started free dialysis facilities for kidney patients in all government hospitals and medical colleges from October 18. He said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment up to ₹10 lakh annually has been started for senior citizens aged above 70.

CM Saini said that the state government has provided treatment to 11.65 lakh patients under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme and provided claims worth ₹1,477 crore to the medical institutes.

He further said that the central government has approved the excavation of the archaeological site at Agroha, creating hope for the unveiling of its ancient heritage.

“We will preserve this great heritage along the lines of Rakhigarhi in Hisar. Our government has honoured Maharaja Agrasen’s teachings by naming Hisar airport after him, which will be completed soon. This airport will turn into an industrial corridor zone, and it will help in the business activities for Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan,” the CM said.