Haryana CM, speaker visit proposed site for construction of new Haryana assembly
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the proposed site located in Chandigarh for construction of the new building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
The proposed site is situated near the railway station traffic light point on IT Park road.
The assembly speaker, later at a briefing, said the Chandigarh administration has agreed to allot a 10 acre site to the Haryana government for construction of a new legislative assembly building.
The assembly speaker said the number of assembly seats in Haryana are expected to increase from 90 to 126 after the 2026 proposed delimitation of constituencies. “Size of the present assembly hall is too small for seating 126 MLAs. That’s why we need to plan for a bigger assembly hall,” Gupta said.
The CM and the speaker held discussions with the Chandigarh administration officials about the two other sites. Khattar took detailed information about the sites from officials of the urban planning department, Chandigarh.
He also inquired about the length, width and other measurements of the site covering 10 acre land. Officials apprised the CM about ownership of the land and other formalities.
Advisor to the administrator, Chandigarh, Dharam Pal; UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav; chief administrator, HUDA, Ajit Balaji Joshi; and Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh were also present.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
