Haryana CM to head Gurugram district grievances panel

Haryana government issued a fresh notification regarding the appointment of chairmen of district public relations and grievances committees on Monday and appointed chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini as the chairman of Gurugram district public relations and grievances committee. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

Energy minister Anil Vij will be the head of Kaithal and Sirsa; development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar of Hisar and Rohtak; industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh of Nuh and Faridabad; while education minister Mahipal Dhanda of Bhiwani and Jind districts.

Revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel has been given the responsibility of Rewari and Panchkula; cooperation minister Arvind Sharma will head the panel of Mahendragarh; agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has been allotted Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar districts; public health minister Ranbir Gangwa will be chairman of Ambala and Karnal districts public relations and grievances committee.